Democratic Foreign Policy Barbs and Bombshells, Coronavirus and Trade

The dull Democratic debate offered a few foreign policy bombshells, and the West needs to prepare for its own coronavirus crisis.

Today on “Political Misfits,” host Jamarl Thomas breaks down the painful Democratic debate of the night before. Host Bob Schlehuber, who was spared the spectacle, does his best on a pop quiz about the candidates worst tactics and gotcha moments of the night.

David Swanson, activist, journalist, radio host and author of the book "Curing Exceptionalism," joined for a discussion of the debate’s foreign policy highlights and lowlights, including the beginning of some reckoning with the US’ bloody and imperial past. Sanders spoke of the need for “honesty” about Washington’s history of supporting wars and coups, and while his positions in much of the world would still be considered militaristic and right wing, they’re a breath of fresh air in US electoral politics. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was called out as a racist and a reactionary from the Democratic stage and not one candidate rushed to his defense, and Palestinians were framed by at least one candidate as deserving of human rights and dignity. Is this a pivotal moment in US politics?

Walter Smolarek, Sputnik news analyst, updated listeners on the extradition trial of Julian Assange, where the WikiLeaks founder is made to sit behind bulletproof glass, trailed by guards, giving the impression that he’s a violent and dangerous criminal. The prosecution’s is arguing that international law doesn’t actually apply in the UK - domestic laws supercede treaties barring political extraditions, they say, and London would be within its rights to overlook the overtly political nature of Assange’s case.

John Ross, senior fellow at Chongyang Institute at Renmin University of China and an award-winning resident columnist with several Chinese media organizations, joined our lads to explain the impact of coronavirus on the global economy. For all the criticism it faced recently, China managed to control and contain the virus. Now, as cases in Italy hit the hundreds, the West’s own crisis looms. It’s this medical disaster and its impact on consumer spending and other indicators that could cause a big hit to the American and global economies.

