Assange’s Health, Bloomberg’s Buying Power and UFOs

On this episode of “Political Misfits,” hosts Bob Schlehuber and Jamarl Thomas are joined by Taylor Hudak, journalist, activist and co-founder of Action for Assange, to talk about the letter published by Doctors for Assange in the Lancet. The group of more than 100 doctors from dozens of nations warns that Julian Assange is being tortured to death in the full view of the medical community and in clear violation of their oaths of ethics.

The hosts also talk about lines emerging in the Democratic primary - as health care workers organize in Nevada and other states to demand better pay and working conditions, the real needs of most Americans, the Democratic establishment would rather complain about “online bullies” they link to Bernie Sanders.

Bob and Jamarl are joined in the second hour by Alan MacLeod, author and member of the Glasgow Media Group, to discuss the true reach and impact of Mike Bloomberg’s billions and his media empire. As Bloomberg’s charitable contributions buy him good will and his ad buys fill media coffers, how can we expect him to be subjected to reasonable scrutiny? And in their rush to find a “moderate” alternative to Sanders, are the Democrats handing Trump his perfect foe: a New York elitist who controls a media empire, is known to lie and change position, and took away their giant sodas to boot? Bloomberg is walking onto the debate stage in Nevada tonight with a target on his back. Will criticisms from his fellow candidates be enough to dent his momentum?

To close the show, Jamarl breaks down the recent Popular Mechanics article detailing the US government’s extensive research into UFOs and what it means that stories like these, previously left to the fringes of media, are both being confirmed by government sources and brought into the mainstream.

