The ‘Bros’ Are Back: Weekend Attacks Focus on Sanders’ Supporters

US Democrats are only pretending to care about racism and sexism, big pharmaceutical companies look to dodge consequences for opioid crisis

On this episode of “Political Misfits,” hosts Bob Schlehuber and Jamarl Thomas are joined by Teresa Lundy, political strategist and principle of TML communications, to talk about the wave of attacks on Bernie Sanders over the weekend, the mainstream media’s obsession with ‘Bernie Bros’ and whether smearing Sanders on the basis of the alleged meanness of his supporters online will work. Are nasty memes and comments really as important as the histories of bigotry and exploitation other candidates carry with them, and if not, why are the supposed “bros” getting so much air time?

Bob and Jamarl also discuss the Nevada caucus, Sanders’ trajectory in state and national polls, and whether the new, untested iPhone “tool” the Nevada caucus plans to use to track vote counts augurs a repeat of the Iowa debacle.

In the second hour, the hosts are joined by Eleanor Goldfield, founder and host of the show Act Out! and co-host of the Common Censored podcast along with Lee Camp, to discuss the opioid crisis in America, including reports that big pharmaceutical companies are going to pay out far less to cover the costs of the crisis they spawned than did Big Tobacco 20 years ago.

Looking at reports from over the weekend that brought to light more detail about Democratic primary contender Michael Bloomberg’s decades-long history of sexism in the workplace, Goldfield provides some analysis of the Democrats’ hypocrisy when it comes to racism, sexism and other issues, and questions who the Democratic establishment really wants to beat - Trump, or Sanders.

For the weekly Politics of Art segment, the hosts discuss the unpleasant thrills of “Uncut Gems” and the fun of a movie populated by monsters. Finally, they are joined in the last segment by Sputnik DC Bureau Chief Mindia Gavasheli to talk about the latest hit piece on Sputnik. CBS News decided to reach out to Sputnik not for an interview, but simply a statement, in writing their story - and bit off more than they could chew.

