Register
16:05 GMT +321 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Pivot to Asia

    Are We Burying Our Sanity?

    Pivot to Asia
    Get short URL
    John Harrison
    0 0 0

    A growing number of the world’s ultra-rich are building ‘doomsday bunkers’ with one manufacturer, the ‘Rising S Company’ reporting sales increasing dramatically for high-end bunkers over the past two years. This issue is discussed in the context of New Zealand as a large number of such bunkers are being buried there, and the question is asked.

    Tate Ulsaker, an environmentalist living in the Nelson area in New Zealand joins the program.

    Tate starts the program by asserting how real this phenomenon actually is: "This is happening, and it is a reflection of the times that we live in. Now, people who have an income of a couple of million dollars which is expendable are casting an eye out, as their peers have already done, for places with bunkers or places to put bunkers. For those of us who live in New Zealand; a relatively small country with a population of 4.6 million people, it is very disturbing that people come here to weather the storm of a nuclear nightmare…"

    The ‘doomsday bunkers' could also be used in the case of widespread civil unrest. Tate comments: "Yes, this has been written about quite a lot, and many people have commented that America, for example, is heading towards a Russian Revolution scenario….There is the possibility of the outbreak of diseases, there is the climate chaos which is coming up, and there are the companies which are producing these multi-million dollar bunkers, and they are working overtime…."

    There is also an interesting religious side to the appearance of such bunkers, as host John Harrison points out. Fundamental Christians could view having a place in a bunker akin to buying your own ticket to salvation on Judgement Day. Tate comments: "I have no problem with ‘traditionalist' thinking, but there is an aspect of their thinking that can get very one sided, and unfortunately that has taken a hold of some Christian communities, as well as other communities…."

    Tate mentions that ‘Rising S' has reportedly shipped 35 bunkers to New Zealand. That's just one company, but the local press in New Zealand has not reported this in great detail, and owners are not keen to disclose information about where these bunkers are. "It is hard to get data on this," Tate says, and the question of why New Zealand has become a popular location for ‘doomsday bunkers' is discussed. "I guess these guys want to feel safe, they have a lot of money, they play one up on each other with their cars and their vacation homes. Now they have their ‘bunker homes' in New Zealand with a pool, which is underground…" The idea that a bunker in such a country as remote as New Zealand could actually save your life when a nuclear war could break out in 10 minutes and it might take 10 hours to get to your bunker, is of course rather ridiculous, which does make one seriously wonder if the human race has gone insane. "It is insane," Tate says. "There are underground cities as well, that are in mountains in the US, this is from declassified information. The government has these contingency plans, so it may be a trickle-down effect of this psychology. We need to fix the world, we don't need to wreck it for profit and have to defend it against actions that we take to prove our financial standing against a fellow human being… We need to look far and wide for the solutions and start dealing with the actual issues rather than this nonsense about putting a bunker underneath Ground Zero…"

    All this can indeed be dismissed as a passing fad, but the more people buy bunkers, the more likely it is that nuclear warfare will be considered as a serious option, because bunkers will provide a way to protect key personnel, and facilities. "This is a valid point, we are already at a point where calculations have been made; nuclear strikes are seen as being a viable option according to the US military….The Cuban Missile Crisis is nothing in comparison to what could happen any day now, and I wonder how many risks per year we need to endure before we start to really look at the problems."

    Meanwhile, the locals in New Zealand regard the bunker craze as nonsense. Tate comments: "It's just more of this foreign thinking brought to the territory that makes no sense. The communities are relatively small and relatively sane, they've got problems that are local….It's not something that society thinks is a good idea, in fact that may also pay a part in people keeping it quiet because they come here with their big money and they mostly keep it quiet. Out of sight, out of mind…"

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    doomsday bunkers, potential danger, safety, religion, weather, New Zealand
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cold-Blooded Tenants: A French Man Who Owns 400 Reptiles
    Cold-Blooded Tenants: Frenchman Owns 400 Reptiles
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Visual Feast: Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse