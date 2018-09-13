Register
13:04 GMT +313 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Pivot to Asia

    What is North Korea Actually Like?

    Pivot to Asia
    Get short URL
    John Harrison
    0 0 0

    Very few westerners have had the opportunity to travel to North Korea, so we really do not really know what the country is like. What is it like now? An Australian scholar who has recently visited the country talks about what is going on there.

    Jay Tharappel, a Ph.D candidate at the University of Sydney joins the programme.

    The 9-day-trip that Jay undertook to N. Korea was nothing to do with his university program, and was privately financed. Jay talks in the first person, as the program is a collection of personal experiences rather than an academic analysis. The first topic that Jay speaks about is arriving in the country. On the customs clearance procedure, Jays says: “They are very thorough, on the plane they give you three pieces of paper to fill out and they ask you to list all of your major belongings, and the amount of hard currency you are bringing into the country. And you write down how much you have left when you leave. This gives them a good idea of how much hard currency enters the country as they don’t have ATMs, and they do check your baggage.”

    Most people see N. Korea as being a militarised state. Jay confirms this: “it’s one of the most militarise states on earth, they have a standing army of over 1.1 million. On a personal level, I was challenged to round of push ups with our guide, who served in the army. I managed I think 30, which I guess is acceptable. He reached 60, which is pretty good for a 42 year old…”

    We know very little about ‘ordinary’ Korean people, and host John Harrison asks what they are like. “Many people think that visitors are barred from speaking to ordinary people. That’s not a hard rule, if you know Korean it is very easy to interact with foreigners, based on the close proximity of the two Koreas. The trouble is, without knowledge of the language, all my interactions either required a translator, however N. Koreans do interact with you if they think you are interesting, I guess. …I definitely did not find N. Koreans to be shy or timid. Actually quite the opposite, you get the impression that they do not have a slavish attitude towards foreigners, in the sense that when you travel to low income countries, you find an entire division of labour dedicated to serving primarily foreigners. And there are entire regions that depend on tourist dollars to stay afloat. …Compared to that kind of norm which we are unfortunately used to in the rest of the world, N. Koreans strike you as people who are very self-confident, very proud, and they keep their heads up. …We went out without our guide for three nights, …it is different from what you hear. They usually say it is so regimented that that sort of thing wouldn’t happen, but that was the level of freedom afforded to us I guess.”

    Another popular stereotype about N. Korea is that people are hungry. Jay comments: “If I was to answer that question and say that I didn’t see any poverty; I would be called a madman spreading propaganda, which I more or less already have done in Australia. …We got to see a fair bit of Pyongyang, and we also made long trips through the countryside. The country appears to give its people a pretty dignified standard of living, relative to their income level. N. Korea has a similar income level to India, but what is different about PRK is that according to their system, people who work in physically strenuous industries get higher pay, and people involved in ‘arduous’ trades are entitled to shorter working hours. We wanted to know what the gap is between the richest and the poorest in N. Korea. Obviously you’ll never get a full picture in 9 days, however we talked to some farmers who remembered the arduous past that followed the collapse of the Soviet Union. Their house was small, it had a low ceiling, they sat on the floor, I could see that to a westerner who has been influenced by the standard image of N. Korea, the house looked like an example of terrible poverty, but to me it reminded me of my mother’s house in India, as it was in the 1990s. It would look poor by western standards, but the real question is: what the broader social safety net provides. …I got the impression that N. Korea is trying to strike a balance between an egalitarian safety net and meritocratic incentives… The elite consisted of school teachers, scientists, engineers, people whose ingenuity played a role in providing the brain power for the State’s drive towards economic self-sufficiency.”

    Jay talks about other popular western perceptions about N. Korea such as the prison population, which is supposed to consist of a large number of political prisoners.  He also gives his opinion on the 30,000 dissidents which are supposed to have resettled in South Korea, and hints that there may have been some financial incentives arranged for this, with the goal of painting a negative image of N. Korea.

    Jay talks about the attention that N. Korea is paying to children, to education and culture, and illustrates his views with descriptions of visits to schools, sports facilities and public spaces. “We sat down to ask questions to the headmaster of a school for orphans. He talked to us about how Kim Jong-un himself instructed them that orphans should not feel that they have been discarded, and there is the hope that the orphanages will foster people who go on to become doctors and engineers. When you compare how N. Korea deals with these every real social problems as compared to the rest of the Third World, you develop an appreciation for what they have achieved for their people. Pyongyang is one of the most beautiful capital cities that I have ever seen, one of the reasons that I liked it, was because there was no advertising constantly beaming down at you telling you that you are inadequate and you need to buy more things.  …I’ve never seen such a concentration of high density housing as I saw in N. Korea. Housing is distributed on an administrative basis, it’s not a commercial arrangement. If you need a bigger apartment because your family has grown, then you can apply for one, and the State will endeavour to make the transfer happen.” Jay says he saw a lot of amazing shows put on by children, sporting activities and other events. “The question was, of course, was it all a show, to fool me into thinking about their country positively? Visitors these days see a lot of different places, and speak to a lot of different people both in the cities and the countryside. So how many top-notch facilities would they have to build to pull off the illusion? That becomes an important question, one that raises scepticism in the west.” 

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Koreans, people, education, culture, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Entertainment, North Korean Style: The New Natural History Museum in Pyongyang
    Entertainment, North Korean Style: The New Natural History Museum in Pyongyang
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse