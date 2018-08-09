Register
18:53 GMT +309 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Pivot to Asia

    Ground-Breaking Education Prize from Hong Kong is Building Bridges

    Pivot to Asia
    Get short URL
    John Harrison
    0 10

    A new fund coming out of Hong Kong is awarding large amounts of money to two laureates a year, who are working on projects which will further research and development of educational methods. What is unusual about this prize is the sum of money involved, and the very fact that it is coming out of Asia.

    Clive Ka-Lun Lee, the Chief Executive Officer of the Yidan Prize Foundation joins the program.

    Founded in 2016 by Charles Chen Yidan, two prizes of $3.9 million dollars are awarded each year, one for education research and the other for education development. The goal of the fund, Clive says, is to: "to create a platform for key stakeholders in the education field; basically, to work towards creating a better world. We support outstanding educators who have important research and innovative approaches that can create transformative and sustainable impact on education." The award is made to individuals, but it can also be to groups of up to three. "The money is split into two; half of the money is a social investment. The individuals or groups can decide how best to use this money to support their project or expand its scope in the field of education." The prize is open for anybody, anybody can nominate anybody says Chen. "An individual can even nominate himself".

    Perhaps the most unusual aspect of this fund is that it is coming out of Asia. Clive comments: "I think that Asia has become very interesting over the past two decades. The economy has evolved, we have the largest population groups, and education is one of the strongest drivers in the development of our economies….We realize that there is a lack of understanding from the rest of the world about Asia, and we do have a lot to offer of just about everything. We are not only interested in connecting the West with the East, but also South to North, East to West, North to South. I think it is important to see development happening in different dimensions…. I would say that there is some new energy flowing from Asia for financing new models in education. Traditionally, America has been the source of new forms of technology and philanthropy, but now we shouldn't overlook Asia. We hope that we can create a bridge to different parts of the world." Certainly, the award is raising a few eyebrows in international education circles as most of the prizes and finances available for educational research and development has hitherto been flowing from the West to the East.

    The prize was established by an endowment from founder Charles Chen Yidan five years ago, with the remiss: "to establish a prize for humanity beyond politics and nationality", thus the fund if not interested in supporting any individual or group that is interested in promoting a political agenda. The prize is financed by an independent trust, which is managed by committee members, from international agencies including the World Bank and UNESCO, but these people are not involved in the judging process, Clive says.

    Last year's Education Research Laureate was made to award was made to Carol S. Dweck, a Professor of Psychology at Stanford. Her research identified different mindsets that students can hold about their talents and abilities. The research then demonstrates the importance of these mindsets for students' motivation, resilience, and achievement-particularly for students from vulnerable populations.

    The Education Development prize was awarded to Vicky Colbert, a Sociologist from Javeriana University in Colombia. She pioneered, expanded and sustained the worldwide renowned Escuela Nueva model, which is a renowned pedagogical model centered around the needs of the student that transforms conventional, teacher-centered schools to achieve high quality education. It is one of the longest running bottom-up innovative educational programs in the developing world.

    The Yidan Foundation also runs a conference the ‘Yidan Prize Summit' in Hong Kong every year in December, when the prize winners are announced. The conference is a format to discuss international education issues, and in particular, the question of how change can be achieved. Their plans do not stop there. This year the fund will also be organizing an Asia-Pacific conference with the collaboration of the University of Hong Kong, and the Foundation intends to hold conferences in Europe and America with the collaboration of Harvard and Cambridge universities. The fund has also initiated an education index together with the Economist Intelligence Unit called ‘The Worldwide Educating for the Future Index', whereby different economies are measured in terms of how they equip their students with skills they will need for the future.

    Clearly, the idea of funding for educational research and development projects coming out of Asia is new, but perhaps something we should get used to in the multipolar world we now live in.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    education, development, Yidan Prize Foundation, Asia, Hong Kong
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Клюквенное сердце
    Winners of the 2018 Stenin Press Photo Contest
    Hollywood Star Power
    Hollywood Star Power
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse