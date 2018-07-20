Register
15:13 GMT +320 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Pivot to Asia

    Why Were There So Few Asian Countries in the World Cup?

    Pivot to Asia
    Get short URL
    John Harrison
    0 10

    Unfortunately, the World Cup is now over, and we can be grateful that sport is still capable of bringing the world together. However, one question that is rarely asked is why were so few Asian countries involved?

    Professor Stephen Wagg from the Leeds Beckett University, where he teaches courses on the history and politics of sport and on the mass media joins the program.

    Discussion centers around two main themes — firstly why some Asian, and developing countries in general do not take part in the World Cup or never progress very far in qualifying matches, and secondly, on the reasons why the financial elites do not allow things to change.

    Some developing countries, however, have decided to invest in football. Professor Wagg says: "China wishes to demonstrate that she is a big power on the international stage, and the staging and entry into international competitions is a means to that end. I've no doubt that we'll see China bidding to stage a World Cup before very long."

    But it would be a mistake that every developing nation wishes to emulate China. Professor Wagg comments: "We are assuming that a developing nation has to have an elite football team in order to show that it is fully developed. But that's really hotly contested in parts of the world, notably in Brazil, which for many years has been regarded as the world's premier football nation. But if you look at the local politics there you can see that there has been a lot of opposition to the amount of government money which was invested into the tournaments. They recently held both the World Cup and the Olympics, but they did so despite enormous opposition from groups within Brazil who want money spent on other things — houses, schools, hospitals, jobs….In my lifetime, football has been converted from something that is a good thing for people to do into something that is a good thing for people to watch, and I'm not sure that is a wholly good thing."

    It looks as though, Professor Wagg says, that the World Cup will continue to be a western —orientated sport: "Yes, we are probably looking at a continuation of a sort of western centric pattern to world cup victories, which is simply a reflection, I think, of the distribution of football wealth. The richest and most powerful football leagues are in Europe and have been there since the First World War. But it's also a question of what these countries want. If you ask the people of Myanmar who have been living under a brutal military dictatorship for some time, and are also ravaged by massive inter-communal strife what do you want — peace and prosperity or a successful football team I think they will probably go for peace and prosperity, I would…"

    In India, interestingly, Professor Wagg says that opinion is divided. "There is a lobby that says that India should take the same route as China and Russia have, that they should try and stage international tournaments. They had the Commonwealth games, and they made a bit of a mess of it, so it is not clear if India will put resources into developing football. The elite in India has settled for dominating world cricket, which is what they do, bureaucratically, as well as having the best team…"

    In one sense, however, many countries are already represented in the World Cup even if they have no teams represented in the final stages of each championship. "In the case of football, realistically, it's quite difficult to separate countries except at the World Cup. If you look at the top brands, the Premier League Clubs, they are floated on top of an ocean of Middle Eastern petro-dollars, they are not uniquely or exclusively English or French or whatever. Far from it, and likewise they draw in their football talent from far and wide. Arsenal for example, have scarcely had an English player in recent years…" In this context, Professor Wagg talks about the industrialization of football; that many of the top European football leagues have set up academies in Africa, and young talent is cultivated, not for local teams but for teams far away in other countries. He links this to the continuing influence of colonization in many developing countries.

    If the World Cup was to become a truly global phenomenon it would demand firstly that the so called developing countries want to take part, and that the structure of the organization of the World Cup will have to change, as the cost of participation at a high enough level is prohibitive. Professor Wagg says that football is so in the grip of the financial elite "that it is difficult to see them loosening their hold in the foreseeable future. The prospect of the smaller peripheral Asian nations breaching this elite are slim, and I think the chances that many of their citizens would actually want to, in preference to other social and political objectives are also questionable."

    Following on from this conversation, there seems, for the foreseeable future at least, to be little chance that all Asian countries will ever be part of the World Cup, because not all countries wish to become a part of it, and it is simply too expensive for many countries to prepare a world class football team.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Football, World Cup 2018, India, Australia, China, Japan, Asia, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Spectacular Undersea Life of Lipari Island
    Spectacular Undersea Life of Lipari Island
    Walk the Party Line
    Walk the Party Line
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse