Register
14:16 GMT +314 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Pivot to Asia

    Eurasia Highly Important at the St. Petersburg International Forum 2018

    Pivot to Asia
    Get short URL
    John Harrison
    0 10

    17,000 delegates from 143 countries participated in this year’s SPIEF, including delegates from the UN, IMF and OPEC. A certain “coming of age” of Eurasian cooperation was one of the central themes.

    One of the many themes discussed was the development of the Russian Far East and of the various Asian organizations which Russia is a member. Mr Yaroslav Lissovolik, a chief economist with the Eurasia Development Bank, an expert in Eurasian economic affairs, joins the program.

    Yaroslav starts the program by taking about the Russian Far East. "The region has been termed as one of the key development areas by the Russian government… We are starting to see an improvement in economic indicators. We are seeing that this is one of the better preforming regions across Russia, and there is tremendous potential for that region to take off…"

    Russia is involved with a number of organizations which not everybody outside of Asia has even heard of. First and foremost, there is the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) which helps countries try to find common ground. "The SCO (made up of Russian, China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Pakistan) is the key platform for bringing together all of the impulses of integration on the Eurasian continent… The SCO is all about economic connectivity and greater cooperation amongst the key heavyweights of the developing world and Eurasia, namely China, India and Russia…. We are going to see cooperation in the development of the East-West transportation corridors that China is keen to see, and the North-South corridors that Russia is keen to develop." Whether or not the SCO is expanding too quickly, is an issue that is discussed in the context of comparing the SCO with the EU, and the SCO is likened to a group of people who are in a room, and who may not get on famously with each other but do at least recognize that they are in the same room. "Once you are in that room you try to focus on the future, not on the past, but on your common interests, and this is what this organization is all about."

    In the past, cooperation between Eurasian countries was scoffed at, even ridiculed, but according to Yaroslav, cooperation is now beginning to actually happen. "In the past several years we have seen a veritable breakthrough in terms of not only commitment but in terms of actual delivery of these integration projects. In particular I would single out the agreement that was signed between the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) and China… which liberalizes trading agreements and encourages crucial areas such as investment. We are seeing actual projects and agreements that will significantly reduce the number of barriers, and this is vital for the economies of the region, because geographically if you take the Central Asian Republics, the key barrier there is that they are landlocked. That is a major deterrent to economic growth, but the SCO and the ‘One Belt One Road' initiatives allow these economies to intermediate the flows of investment and of trade between the East and the West, and this transforms the geographical position of these countries from weakness into strength…"

    Yaroslav mentions that there seems to be a trend whereby cooperation between Eurasian countries is being encouraged, if not speeded up by the imposition of sanctions between the US and China. "It's not only Russia that is turning to the east and is starting to develop its trade ties more actively; we see that Russia's trade with Asia has increased by several percentage point each year, whereas trade with the EU for example has declined to the same degree. It's broader than that. I would say that it's the entire global south, the developing world. They see these impulses of protectionism in the developed world, and they are starting to become more active in forming their own platforms of integration and seeking to reduce barriers with each other… an example of this is the BRICS Plus initiative that was launched by China last year which potentially could be the largest integration platform in the world comprising of developing economies. Another example which is very recent is the signing of an agreement between the African countries to create essentially a Pan-African free trade area…"

    The impact of the Northern Sea Route on the economy of the Russian Far East is discussed, as is the attitude of some of the VIP's who attended SPIEF, including Christine Lagarde, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund. Yaroslav comments: "The message coming from the IMF was quite positive, and I think, justifiably so… the main economic indicators have improved significantly over the past few years… this is a trend that is echoed form many countries throughout Eurasia who feel the effects of Russia's success. The key question is whether Russia will be successful in reaching its own growth target, which increasingly is being set higher and higher, and there is an intention to bring Russia's growth closer to the world average which is now approaching 4% per annum. Russia's growth of 1.5% is seen in Russia as being insufficient, and various initiatives are now being discussed to raise the potential level of growth…."

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    economic affairs, Economy, SPIEF-2018, Eurasia Development Bank, Shanghai Cooperation Organization, BRICS, Eurasia, Russia, Asia, Russian Far East
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Going Green: Nature Conquers Abandoned Houses on Chinese Island
    Going Green: Nature Conquers Abandoned Houses on Chinese Island
    Dude, See My Car
    Dude, See My Car
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse