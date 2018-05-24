Register
14:53 GMT +324 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Pivot to Asia

    Will the Trump-Kim Summit Be Cancelled?

    Pivot to Asia
    Get short URL
    John Harrison
    0 0 0

    A summit between US President Donald Trump and the Supreme leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-un is supposed to be taking place on June the 12th in Singapore. Both leaders have issued warnings that the summit may be cancelled, however such pre-summit statements could be taken as pre-negotiation bluffs.

    Mr Shawn Ho, Associate Research Fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS) in Singapore to talk about this extraordinary international political event.

    Shawn feels that the tough rhetoric coming out of both Washington and N. Korea is only a pre-summit negotiation ploy. “Both countries, N. Korea and the US seem to want to hold this summit and this is just part of the pre-summit negotiations where both sides are trying to figure out the other side’s position, and trying to gain some concessions ahead of the actual summit ahead of June 12th.  …If they had wanted to cancel the summit they would have already done that quite some time ago. The fact that Mike Pompeo the US Secretary of State has visited Pyongyang twice, means that there is probably some kind of basic understanding, and along the way, if there had been future disagreements they wouldn’t have waited until now to cancel the summit.”

    The disagreements that are coming to light at the moment seem to concern first and foremost different understanding of the word ‘denuclearisation.’ The N. Koreans do not seem to think that the term means getting rid of all their nuclear weapons, but the development of further weapons. Shawn explains: “There are two different definitions of what denuclearisation means. The North Korean and the US definitions are quite different form each other, at least based on the public statements that we have seen. At the same time, steps are being made by the South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who was recently in Washington DC to try to narrow the gap of what the two parties mean by this word. …One goal of Moon’s trip would have been to give some kind of assurance to US senior officials that what Kim Jong-un has said to Moon Jae-in personally, privately, directly is perhaps of reassurance to the Americans…”

    Kim Jong-un has already made two trips to China, before meeting with the S. Korean President and with President Trump. To a certain extent, Shawn plays down the importance of China as being the power broker in the negotiations. “N. Korea and China are bordering countries that share a unique history, and their relationship has at times been very good, in the past. In recent times perhaps not as good, but the fact that Kim Jong-un’s first overseas trip was to China, to Beijing to meet Xi Jinping, I think that says a lot about what China’s support and role is in this current issue. At the same time, it also came as a surprise to me that they had a second meeting relatively soon after the first one. In the North East of China, in Dalian. So this really shows that the Chinese and the North Koreans are talking a lot, at the highest levels, and probably the Chinese are giving some kind of reassurance to the North Koreans and suggestions perhaps how to deal with the Americans.”

    Shawn says that the North Koreans will have to be given some kind of security assurances by America if they are to denuclearise. “I think Donald Trump has said that if you denuclearise, we will make sure that you carry on as the leader, in fact we will make you richer, and your people’s standard of living will improve. On the other hand, if the talks do not work out in the way that we hope that they do, then Donald Trump is also in a way saying that we will not rule out the possibility of a military option. …It was quite interesting for me to read that the Chinese foreign minister visited Washington, right on the heels of Moon Jae-in’s visit, and of course one key agenda of the Chinese Foreign Minister’s visit will be to talk about N. Korea, and also to reflect the Chinese interests and position. All of these things are happening very quickly, simultaneously and we are watching this all closely to see what the Chinese role will be on the Korean peninsula.”

    The possibility of war between the US and N. Korea is discussed. Whether China would actually come to N. Korea’s aid if the summit fails and the US takes a military option is not clear. Shawn says: “The Chinese might come to N. Korea’s aid but we don’t really know how China might react in this day and age. …By nature of the fact that Donald Trump was a businessman, he was a real estate developer, and has been involved in all kinds of business negotiations, he is really showing his experience in making business deals and being a very tough person to deal with, pushing the other side to the edge, it’s who blinks first, who might give up more concessions, so I think that this trait is telling in recent events as well.”

    Donald Trump has, however, as Shawn says, moved back from a very hawkish statement about the application of the Libya model by John Bolton. “Donald Trump himself apparently said that he has not been looking at the Libya model in regards to North Korea, and in fact he is looking at some other method or model, and he says that if Kim Jong-un were to agree to this, Kim Jong-un would be a very happy person, coming out with certain rewards as well. So Trump has distanced himself from John Bolton’s comments, indicating that war is not that much of an option yet at this stage.”

    One could say that Kim Jong-un is to a certain extent actually already winning the information war, as he has already managed to make the world aware of, for example, the fact that the US stages military exercises every year in S. Korea. Shawn comments: “The Korean summit on the 27th was the first time that the international community really heard Kim Jong-un talking off the record and without a script, and that actually improved his image, even among South Koreans.” The North Koreans do seem to be doing quite well on the information front. Instead of inviting weapons experts to see and record the deconstruction of the nuclear testing site at Punggye-Ri in North Korea, journalists were invited. One could get the impressions that the North Koreans are handling the lead up to the summit very carefully.

    This can be compared to the issuance of coins to commemorate the upcoming summit in the US, an act that could be taken as populistic. Shawn comments: “The White House was quick to distance itself from the issuance of the coins, and that the coins have little to do with official government policy.”

    The final discussion of this program concerns the effect of a possible deal at the summit on American power in Asia in general, as is the possibility of even faster decline of American power than what we are already seeing if the summit is not successful, thus giving the N. Koreans another bargaining chip.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    tough, pre-summit, summit, negotiations, rhetoric, Moon Jae-in, Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Washington DC, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    An artwork by urban artist 'Elle' is pictured as part of the first 'Berlin Mural Fest 2018', where national and international urban artists create a large open-air gallery to enrich urban spaces, in Berlin, Germany, May 21, 2018
    Walls of Art of First 'Berlin Mural Fest 2018'
    Sticks and Stones and Summits
    Sticks and Stones and Summits
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse