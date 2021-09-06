Afghanistan; Marilyn Monroe; US Floods; This Week's News Headlines

This week will talk to former military lawyer Major David McBride about the Afghanistan war crimes. Matthew Cappucci - atmospheric scientist and meteorologist brings us the latest news on the extreme weather conditions in the USA. Author Douglas Thompson delves into the research of his new book about who's really behind the death of Marilyn Monroe. The Rt Hon Norman Baker - former MP and author - discusses with George Prince Charles’ closest aide resigning over arranging cash for knighthood. Rachel Blevins - journalist and RT America correspondent updates us with the headlines of the week from the US.
