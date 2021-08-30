Afghanistan; Colin Wallace; This Week's News Headlines

This week Major Stephen Harley - Afghanistan veteran and Obaidullah Baheer - lecturer of Transitional Justice at the American University of Afghanistan bring us all the latest news from Afghanistan. Michael Oswald - an independent documentary filmmaker delves into his new documentary film about Colin Wallace (a former Senior Information Officer at the Ministry of Defence, UK). Journalist, writer & activist Chris Hedges updates us with the headlines of the week from the US.
Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGalloway
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)