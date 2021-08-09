Andrew Cuomo; Iran; Beirut; Chevron; This Week’s News Headlines

This week we talk to civil rights attorney and author of 'Sexual Justice' Alexandra Brodsky about allegations against Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo. Professor Mohammad Marandi - Chair of American Studies at the University of Tehran delves into the latest developments in Iran. Rania Khalek - journalist, presenter & writer discusses with George a year after Beirut's explosion. Human rights attorney Steven Donziger brings us the latest developments in his case against multinational energy company Chevron. Rachel Blevins - journalist and RT America correspondent updates us with the headlines of the week from the US.
