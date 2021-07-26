Epstein & Maxwell; COVID-19; Climate Change; and This Week's Headlines from UK & US

This week we talk to an investigative journalist & author Kirby Sommers about the latest in Ghislaine Maxwell's sex-trafficking case. Dr. Ranjeet Brar - NHS consultant, physician & surgeon delves with George UK's first week of 'freedom' and the rise in COVID-19 cases. Matthew Cappucci - atmospheric scientist and meteorologist discusses the extreme weather around the world and climate change. Garland Nixon - radio talk show host and political analyst updates us with the headlines of the week from the US. Journalist & political commentator Patrick Christys brings us the latest UK news.
