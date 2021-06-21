Edwin Poots Resigns from DUP; Athletes Take the Knee; Former Daesh Bride Shamima Begum

This week we talk to Professor from the Department of Politics at the University of Liverpool & co-author of the book 'The Democratic Unionist Party: From Protest to Power' Dr. Jonathan Tonge about Edwin Poots resigning and what's next for DUP. Andrew Drury - journalist & filmmaker delves into his interview with a former Daesh* bride Shamima Begum. Zuby - rapper, author & podcast presenter discusses with George athletes taking the knee. Rachel Blevins - journalist and RT America correspondent updates us with the headlines of the week from the US. Journalist & political commentator Patrick Christys brings us the latest UK news.
Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGalloway
*Daesh, also known as ISIS/IS/Islamic State, is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.
