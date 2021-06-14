Northern Ireland; BREXIT; Gove; Cummings; Environment and Wildlife; UK; US; COVID-19

This week we talk to Professor of social policy at Ulster University Deirdre Heenan about the Northern Ireland Brexit treaty. Paul Heron - senior solicitor at Public Interest Law Centre discusses how the UK government broke the law over the COVID contract. Wildlife conservationist, filmmaker & director of a conservation charity ‘Veterans 4 Wildlife’ James Glancy tells us all about wildlife conservation. Rachel Blevins - journalist and RT America correspondent brings us the latest headlines from the US. Journalist & political commentator Patrick Christys delves into the latest UK news.
