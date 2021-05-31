UK, Dominic Cummings and Boris Johnson; UFO and Alien Life; US; COVID-19

This week we talk to a human lie detector and leading body language expert Darren Stanton about Former Chief Adviser to the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Dominic Cummings' interview. Nick Pope - a former UFO investigator for Britain's Ministry of Defense delves into the latest on UFO sightings. Professor Lee Cronin - Professor of Chemistry at the University of Glasgow tells us about his research that aims to discover alien life in the universe. Speaker, writer and political analyst Caleb Maupin will update us on the latest headlines from the US. Journalist & political commentator Patrick Christys will delve into the latest UK news.
