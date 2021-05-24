All About Gaza Conflict; US; UK; COVID-19; Chevron; Environment; Watergate Scandal

This week we talk to Miko Peled - Israeli author and activist & Ghadi Francis - journalist and war correspondent about what's been going on in Gaza. Human rights attorney Steven Donziger updates us on the developments of his case against multinational energy company Chevron. Chris Hedges - journalist, writer & activist remembers the Watergate scandal and how it changed history. The RT Hon Norman Baker - former MP and author discusses with George an interview with HRH The Princess of Wales. Journalist and RT America correspondent Rachel Blevins updates us on the latest headlines from the US. Journalist & political commentator Patrick Christys delves into the latest UK news. Get your calls and tweets in now!
Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGalloway
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)