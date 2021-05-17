Gaza, Israel and PNA; US; UK; All About Coronavirus; Bob Dylan

This week we talk to Gideon Levy - columnist for Haaretz, Nour Alshaer - student, based in Gaza, Ariel Gold - National Co-Director at CODEPINK and Yousef Alhelou - Palestinian journalist, political analyst & Head of Gaza TV News about what's been going on in Gaza. Journalist and RT America correspondent Rachel Blevins updates us on the latest headlines from the US. Journalist & political commentator Patrick Christys delves with George into the latest UK news. Filmmaker Julian Cole remembers George's Senate Testimony from 2005 that went viral. Bill Bradshaw - journalist & author commemorates Bob Dylan's career.
