Election in England and Scotland; UK’s Labour; US; Trump; David Kelly; And All About Coronavirus

This week we talk to journalist and columnist Kevin McKenna about the results of the Scottish election. John McTernan - political strategist and commentator will delve with George into the election in England and what the future holds for UK's Labour Party. Journalist and RT America correspondent Rachel Blevins updates us on the latest headlines from the US. Dr. Sean Murray - film & documentary maker discusses with George the "Killing Kelly" documentary about the strange death of Dr. David Kelly. Dr. Ranjeet Brar - NHS consultant, physician & surgeon brings us the news on COVID-19 from the medical frontline.
Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGalloway
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)