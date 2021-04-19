Julian Assange; Afghanistan War; and All About COVID-19

This week we talk to journalist and commentator Richard Medhurst about the latest on Assange's imprisonment at Her Majesty's Prison Belmarsh. Lewis MacLeod - actor & impressionist provides us with memorable impressions from big political figures all over the world. Major David McBride - former Military Lawyer delves into the Afghanistan war crimes. Dr. Ranjeet Brar - NHS consultant, physician & surgeon brings us news on COVID-19 from the medical frontline.
Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGalloway
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
