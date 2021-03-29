Scotland, Sturgeon and Salmond; Patel, Immigration and Refugees; and All About Coronavirus

This week we talk to Professor of Politics at Strathclyde University Professor Sir John Curtice about Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and her political decisions. Keith Best - former MP and former Chief Executive of the Immigration Advisory Service discusses with George Priti Patel’s new UK immigration plans. Travel journalist & host of the Big Travel Podcast Lisa Francesca Nand delves into coronavirus impact on the travel industry & travel this summer. Dr. Ranjeet Brar - NHS consultant, physician & surgeon brings us the latest news on Covid-19 from the medical frontline.
Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGalloway
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)