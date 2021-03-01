Russia; Armenia; Scottish National Party; Coronavirus & Lockdown

This week we talk to Max Blumenthal - editor of The Grayzone about leaked documents that reveal programs to “weaken Russia”. IR & Security analyst Mark Sleboda delves into a 'coup' in Armenia. Kevin McKenna - Journalist and columnist with The Herald Scotland and The National discusses with George Scottish National Party. Dr. Ranjeet Brar - NHS consultant, physician & surgeon brings us the news on Covid-19 from the medical frontline.
