US & Biden; Lockdown & COVID-19; Scottish Independence

This week we talk to journalist and RT America correspondent Rachel Blevins to talk about Biden's work as president so far. Leo Kearse - a political comedian discusses with George the latest headlines. Brian Wilson CBE - Former Labour Minister delves into the debate on Scottish independence. Dr. Ranjeet Brar - NHS consultant, physician & surgeon brings us the news on Covid-19 from the medical frontline.
Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGalloway
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
