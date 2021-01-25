US; Biden; Coronavirus; Winston Churchill; Lockdown; COVID-19

This week we talk to writer & host of “The Katie Halper Show” Katie Halper about Biden and what she expects the future holds for the US. Jade Thomas - Counselling Psychologist in Doctoral Training at Private Therapy Clinic tells us the best ways to cope in lockdown. Founder of UKIP and Political Historian Professor Alan Sked remembers Winston Churchill on the anniversary of his death. Dr. Ranjeet Brar - NHS consultant, physician & surgeon brings us the latest on coronavirus from the medical frontline.
