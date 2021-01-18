US; Trump; Biden; Coronavirus; British Gas Scandal; Muhammad Ali

This week we talk to journalist, presenter & writer Rania Khalek to talk about Trump and Biden and what she expects the future holds for the US. Hazel Nolan - regional organizer at GMB Union delves into a British Gas scandal. John H Stracey - former undisputed Welterweight champion of the world remembers the legendary boxing career of Muhammad Ali. Dr. Ranjeet Brar - NHS consultant, physician & surgeon brings us the latest on coronavirus from the medical frontline.
