US; Capitol Riot; Trump; Biden; Iran; Assange; Coronavirus; Rise of Drug Use in Scotland

This week we talk to journalist Anya Parampil to talk about the Capitol riot and what she expects might happen next in the US political turmoil. Dr. Ranjeet Brar - NHS consultant, physician & surgeon brings us the latest on coronavirus from the medical frontline. John Kiriakou - author and former CIA torture whistleblower delves into US & Iran relationship. Professor William Hogan - representative of Doctors for Assange updates us on what is next for Assange after judge's ruling against his extradition to the US. CEO of Scottish Drug Forum David Liddell OBE discusses with George the reasons for the rise of drug use in Scotland and how he believes it could be prevented.
