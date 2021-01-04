US; Brexit Trade Deal; Assange; Coronavirus

This week we talk to speaker, writer and political analyst Caleb Maupin about what he thinks this year holds for the US. Dr. Ranjeet Brar - NHS consultant, physician & surgeon brings us the latest on coronavirus from the medical frontline. Roger Waters - the founding member, lyricist, principal composer and creative force behind Pink Floyd updates us on Assange's extradition. Former MP and author The Rt Hon Norman Baker gives us his opinion on the approval of the Brexit trade deal.
Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGalloway
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)