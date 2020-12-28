Epstein; Brexit; US; Coronavirus

This week we talk to the Executive Director of Alliance to Rescue Victims of Trafficking and author Conchita Sarnoff about Epstein investigation. Patrick Christys - journalist & political commentator delves into Brexit news. Professor of Economics Professor Richard Wolff discusses with George what a year this has been for the US. Dr. Ranjeet Brar - NHS consultant, physician & surgeon updates us on coronavirus from the medical frontline.
