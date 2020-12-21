US Election; Syria; Indian Strike; Coronavirus

This week we talk to journalist, writer & activist Chris Hedges about what's next for the US after the election. Political commentator Akeel Hanano delves into the recent developments in Syria. Vijay Prashad - historian and journalist discusses with George the Indian strike. Dr. Ranjeet Brar - NHS consultant, physician & surgeon updates us on coronavirus from the medical frontline.
Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGalloway
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)