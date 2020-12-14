Venezuela Election; US Election; Pat Finucane; White Helmets; Coronavirus; Brexit

This week we talk to radio talk show host & political analyst Garland Nixon about the election in Venezuela & the aftermath of the US election. Malachi O'Doherty - journalist & author commemorates the killing of Pat Finucane. Journalist & host of RT's Going Underground Afshin Rattansi discusses the White Helmets with George. Dr. Ranjeet Brar - NHS consultant, physician & surgeon updates us on coronavirus from the medical frontline. Professor Sir John Curtice - professor of politics at Strathclyde University brings us the latest news on Brexit.
