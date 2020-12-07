US Election; Yemeni Civil War; Brexit; Coronavirus

This week we talk to journalist and RT America correspondent Rachel Blevins about the US after the election. Naseh Shaker - journalist based in the Yemeni capital of Sana'a delves with George into the latest on the Yemeni Civil War. Journalist & political commentator Patrick Christys tells us if he thinks the Brexit deal is still possible. Dr. Ranjeet Brar - NHS Consultant, physician & surgeon updates us on coronavirus from the medical frontline. Colin McGowan - Chief Executive of Hamilton Academical FC discusses with George pantomime - after all, it is the season to be jolly.
Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
