US Election; Harry Dunn; Assange; Coronavirus

This week we talk to radio talk show host and political analyst Garland Nixon about the future of the US after the election. Radd Seiger - Adviser and Spokesman for the Family of Harry Dunn discusses with George the recent developments in Harry Dunn's case. Dr. Deepa Govindarajan Driver - academic and trade unionist delves with George into the latest on Assange. Dr. Ranjeet Brar - NHS consultant, physician & surgeon updates us on coronavirus from the medical frontline.
Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGalloway
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
