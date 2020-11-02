US ELECTION 2020: Trump & Biden; Coronavirus Medical Update

This week we talk to presenter and journalist of The Empire Files Abby Martin about the latest on US election and candidates' foreign policies. Dr. Richard Wolff - Professor of economics, author of 'Understanding Socialism', host of Economic Update, and co-founder of democracyatwork.info tells George what he believes will be the result of the upcoming election. Dr. Ranjeet Brar - NHS consultant, physician & surgeon updates us on coronavirus from the medical frontline.
Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGalloway
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)