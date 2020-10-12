US Election; Trump; UK Economy; Creative Industries During Coronavirus

This week we talk to journalist and RT America correspondent Rachel Blevins about the latest on the US election & Trump. Patrick Christys - journalist & political commentator delves with George into the state of UK politics and economy and the newly announced changes to the furlough scheme. Singer and songwriter Annie Afrilu discusses the state of creative industries during the pandemic and talks about British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak's suggestion for musicians to look for other jobs. Dr. Ranjeet Brar - NHS Consultant, physician & surgeon updates us on coronavirus from the medical frontline.
