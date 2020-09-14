US Election; Trump; Protests in Belarus; Coronavirus Medical Update

This week we talk to Dr Richard Wolff - Professor of Economics, author of "Understanding Socialism", host of Economic Update, and co-founder of democracyatwork.info about the latest on US election and Trump. Author Bob Wylie delves into his new book: “BANDIT CAPITALISM Carillion and the Corruption of the British State”. Mark Sleboda - IR & Security analyst will discuss with George the latest developments on protests in Belarus. Dr Ranjeet Brar - NHS Consultant, physician & surgeon updates us on coronavirus from the medical frontline.
