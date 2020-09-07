9/11; Japanese Slavery; Coronavirus Medical Update; Assange; UK Royal Family

This week we commemorate 9/11 with author and activist John Duffy and discuss what actually happened that day. Koeun Lee talks about the book "25 Years of Wednesdays" that details all the horrors of Japanese slavery from the 1930s up to the end of World War II. Dr. Ranjeet Brar - NHS Consultant, physician & surgeon updates us on coronavirus from the medical frontline. Dr. Deepa Govindarajan Driver - academic and trade unionist tells us about legal and political issues regarding the Assange case. RT Hon Norman Baker - former MP and author delves with George into all the latest with UK’s royal family. Get your calls and tweets in now!
