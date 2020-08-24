Boris Johnson; Scottish Hate Crime Bill; US Election; Trump; Steve Bannon; Coronavirus

This week we talk to Chris Hedges - journalist, writer & activist about the latest on US election and Trump. Brian Wilson CBE - Former Labour Minister delves into the highly debated changes to Scotland's hate crime laws. Konstantin Kisin - host of the TRIGGERnometry YouTube show discusses Boris Johnson's managing of 2020 so far. Investigative reporter and founder of Citizen Journalism School Lee Stranahan talks about the charges ex-Trump advisor Steve Bannon is facing. Dr. Ranjeet Brar - NHS Consultant, physician & surgeon updates us on the end of the lockdown and the latest on coronavirus from the medical frontline.
