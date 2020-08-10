Beirut Explosion; Families Need Fathers; Eat Out to Help Out; US Election; COVID-19 Medical Update

This week we talk to Rachel Blevins - journalist and RT America correspondent about the latest on US election. Journalist, presenter & writer Rania Khalek speaks from Beirut in the aftermath of this week's explosion.
Neil Davey - freelance journalist and author delves into the impact coronavirus had on the restaurant industry and if the new UK government's scheme "Eat Out to Help Out" is a solution.
Michael Lewkowicz - Director of Communication at Families need Fathers discusses the importance of maintaining a child's relationship with both parents during and after a family breakdown and how to achieve this.
Dr. Ranjeet Brar - NHS Consultant, physician & surgeon updates us on the end of the lockdown and the latest on coronavirus from the medical frontline.
