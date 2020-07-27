US Election; Harry Dunn; BLM; Coronavirus Medical Update

This week we talk to Ben Norton - Assistant Editor of the Grayzone, journalist, writer & filmmaker about US election. Radd Seiger - adviser and spokesman for the family of Harry Dunn discusses with George the recent developments in Harry Dunn's case. Country artist Todd Barrow tells us how BLM affected stereotypical country music. Dr. Ranjeet Brar - NHS Consultant, physician & surgeon updates us on the end of the lockdown and the latest on coronavirus from the medical frontline.
Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 8 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGalloway
