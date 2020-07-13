Sandinista Revolution Anniversary; US Election; Maxwell & Epstein; Coronavirus Medical Update

This week we talk to RT America's news anchor Manila Chan about US election. Whitney Webb - independent investigative journalist will discuss with George the latest on the arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell on charges related to Jeffrey Epstein and what's next for Prince Andrew. Dr. Paul Oquist - Minister for National Policies of the Presidency of the Republic of Nicaragua commemorates 41 years since the Nicaraguan Revolution. Dr. Ranjeet Brar - NHS Consultant, physician & surgeon updates us on the end of the lockdown and the latest on coronavirus from the medical frontline.
Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 8 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGalloway
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
