US Election; Racism; Glasgow Stabbing; Coronavirus Medical Update

This week we talk to journalist, presenter & writer Rania Khalek about US election. Dr. Gerald Horne - author and Moores Professor of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston discusses with George racism in the world. Robina Qureshi - human rights campaigner &director of ‘Positive Action in Housing’ talks to George about the Glasgow stabbing. Dr. Ranjeet Brar - NHS consultant, physician & surgeon updates us on the end of the lockdown and the latest on coronavirus from the medical frontline.
Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 8 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGalloway
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)