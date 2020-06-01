Coronavirus; Assange; UK Politics

This week we talk to Professor Sir John Curtice - Professor of Politics at Strathclyde University about the latest in UK politics. Chris Hedges - journalist, writer & activist gives us his take on the state of US politics. Jesse Ventura - Ex-Governor of Minnesota & host of 'The World According to Jesse' on RT America discusses with George the Minnesota riots. Publisher and writer Aymeric Monville delves into what to expect from Julian Assange's US Extradition Case Administrative Hearing. Dr. Ranjeet Brar - NHS Consultant, physician & surgeon updates us on the latest on coronavirus from medical frontline.
