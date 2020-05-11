US Election; Travel & Coronavirus; Coronavirus & Sport; Coronavirus Medical Update

This week we get a coronavirus update from the US and its impact on the US election from Garland Nixon - Radio Talkshow Host and Political Analyst. Travel journalist & host of the Big Travel Podcast Lisa Francesca Nand tells us how coronavirus affected the travel industry. Dr. Tim Walters - Professor at Okanagan College and football commentator tells us how football recommencing behind closed doors could increase coronavirus death rate. Dr. Ranjeet Brar - NHS Consultant, physician & surgeon updates us on the latest on coronavirus from medical frontline.
