Coronavirus; US Election; Harry Dunn; Could Sport Events Be Done Behind Closed Doors?

This week we get a coronavirus update from the US and its impact on the US election from Katie Halper - writer & host of “The Katie Halper Show”. Radd Seiger - Adviser and Spokesman for the Family of Harry Dunn updates us on the latest on Harry Dunn's case. Professor at Okanagan College and football commentator Dr. Tim Walters discusses with George if football should be recommencing behind closed doors. Dr. Ranjeet Brar - NHS Consultant, physician & surgeon updates us on the latest on coronavirus from the medical frontline.
Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 8 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGalloway
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)