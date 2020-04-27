Coronavirus in US & UK; US Election; George Galloway’s Book Club

This week we get a coronavirus update from the US and its impact on the US election from Manila Chan - RT America's news anchor. Dr. Francis Boyle - human rights lawyer and professor of international law at the University of Illinois College of Law and author of "Biowarfare and Terrorism" gives us his take on coronavirus. Alan Taylor - journalist & author reviews with George a novel by Robert Tressell "Ragged Trousered Philanthropists". Dr. Ranjeet Brar - NHS Consultant, physician & surgeon updates us on the latest on coronavirus from the medical frontline.
Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 8 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGalloway
