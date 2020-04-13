Coronavirus in US & UK: Update; US Election; Economic Predictions After the Pandemic

This week we get a coronavirus update from the US and its impact on the US election from Robbie Martin - co-host of Media Roots Radio & filmmaker. Daniel Kovalik - human rights & labour rights lawyer, professor & author discusses with George how the US spent all its money on wars and now unable to cope with coronavirus. Economist and Chief Economic Strategist at Netwealth Investments Dr. Gerard Lyons delves into economic impact from coronavirus and when will we recover from it. Dr. Ranjeet Brar - NHS Consultant, physician & surgeon updates us on the latest on coronavirus from the medical frontline.
