Coronavirus Update; US Election; UK Labour Party Leadership Re-Election

Join George Galloway on the new home for the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk all about coronavirus, US election, and UK Labour Party Leadership re-election.

This week we get a coronavirus update from the US and its impact on the US election from Caleb Maupin - speaker, writer, and political analyst. Dominique Samuels - political commentator & President of Orthodox Conservatives group delves into Boris government's COVID 19 actions. Former Mayor of London Ken Livingston discusses with George re-election of the UK Labour Party Leader. Dr. Ranjeet Brar - NHS Consultant, physician & surgeon updates us on the latest on coronavirus from the medical frontline.

Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 8 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGalloway

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com