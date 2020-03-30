COVID-19 in US; Economic Impact of Coronavirus; Spread of Coronavirus; Medical Update on Coronavirus

This week we get a coronavirus update from the US and talk about the economic impact of coronavirus to Dr. Richard Wolff - Professor of Economics, author of 'Understanding Socialism', host of Economic Update, and co-founder of democracyatwork.info. Dr. John Campbell - Retired Nurse Teacher and A&E nurse discusses with George the spread of coronavirus. Dr. Ranjeet Brar - NHS Consultant, physician & surgeon updates us on the latest on coronavirus from the medical frontline.
