Coronavirus: Outbreak in US, Economic Impact of the Disease, Medical Update on Virus

This week we get a coronavirus update from the US and talk about US elections to Ben Norton - Assistant Editor of GrayzoneProject, Journalist, Writer, and Filmmaker. Jonathan Davies - economist, wealth advisor & presenter of podcasts "Booms & Busts Show" discusses with George economic impact of coronavirus. Director of Sydney’s Centre for Counter Hegemonic Studies Dr. Tim Anderson tells us if coronavirus will force US to run out of war steam. Dr. Ranjeet Brar - NHS Consultant, physician & surgeon updates us on the latest on the spread of coronavirus.
Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 8 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGalloway
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)