Coronavirus: Outbreak in US, Economic Impact of the Disease, Medical Update on Virus

Join George Galloway on the new home for the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about all about coronavirus.

This week we get a coronavirus update from the US and talk about US elections to Ben Norton - Assistant Editor of GrayzoneProject, Journalist, Writer, and Filmmaker. Jonathan Davies - economist, wealth advisor & presenter of podcasts "Booms & Busts Show" discusses with George economic impact of coronavirus. Director of Sydney’s Centre for Counter Hegemonic Studies Dr. Tim Anderson tells us if coronavirus will force US to run out of war steam. Dr. Ranjeet Brar - NHS Consultant, physician & surgeon updates us on the latest on the spread of coronavirus.

