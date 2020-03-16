Harry Dunn; Who Will US Invade Next; Coronavirus

Join George Galloway on the new home for the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about the latest on Hurry Dunn's case, who will the US invade next, and the spread of coronavirus.

This week we talk about the latest on Hurry Dunn's case to Radd Seiger - adviser and spokesman for the family of Harry Dunn.

Lee Camp - a comedian, presenter, writer discusses with George who will the US invade next.

Dr. Ranjeet Brar - NHS Consultant, physician & surgeon updates us on the spread of coronavirus.

Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 8 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGalloway

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com